10 months ago
Australia shares snap losing streak on optimism over Clinton win; NZ up
November 7, 2016 / 5:55 AM / 10 months ago

Australia shares snap losing streak on optimism over Clinton win; NZ up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to close)

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Monday, snapping a four-session losing streak, after the FBI cleared Democrat Hillary Clinton in its latest email review, lifting a cloud over her presidential campaign days before the Nov. 8 election.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.4 percent, or 69.98 points, to 5,250.8 at the close of trade. It was the benchmark index's best day in nearly four months.

The FBI said on Sunday it stood by its earlier finding that no criminal charges were warranted against Clinton for using a private email server for government work.

Financials led the gains, with Macquarie Group climbing 3 percent to top the financial index. Westpac Banking Corp gained 2.7 percent, outperforming the broader market, as investors drew comfort from its decision to keep its dividend steady. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 2.4 percent, or 163.8 points, to finish the session at 6,872.27.

Auckland International Airport and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp both added more than 4 percent. (Reporting by Suhail Hassan Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
