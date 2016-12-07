FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Australia shares rise despite GDP contraction; NZ down
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 7, 2016 / 6:07 AM / 9 months ago

Australia shares rise despite GDP contraction; NZ down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to close)

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended Wednesday higher on the back of Wall Street's record close, led by the financial and materials sectors, even after news that the Australian economy contracted last quarter.

Data issued on Wednesday, showed that the economy shrank 0.5 percent last quarter as businesses, consumers and government all cut back on spending.

Investor sentinment, though, was buoyed by hopes that policymakers may provide more monetary or fiscal stimulus and as Wall Street climbed on Tuesday with telecom majors and banking sector driving the gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 49.4 points, 0.9 percent, higher at 5,478.1.

The financial index was up 1.2 percent with the four major banks gaining over 1 percent each.

Global miner BHP Billiton rose nearly 1 percent while Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals gained 2.8 and 4 percent respectively.

But the energy index was down over 1 percent, as oil prices fell, with the decline led by Origin Energy which fell to its worst day in nearly a month.

Qantas Airways on the other hand rose 1.9 percent on cheaper fuel.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.3 percent, or 21 points, lower to finish the session at 6889.77.

The decline was led by utilities and health care sectors as Meridian Energy fell over 1 percent and Ryman Healthcare shed 0.6 percent.

susan.mathew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.