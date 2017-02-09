(Updates to close)
Feb 9 Australian stocks ended slightly up on
Thursday, supported by shares in the country's biggest wealth
manager, AMP Ltd, rising sharply on its plans to trim
exposure to its troubled life insurance business.
The S&P/ASX 200 index tacked on 0.2 percent, or
13.23 points, to 5,664.6 at the close of trade. The benchmark
climbed 0.5 percent on Wednesday.
Real estate companies GPT Group and Westfield Corp
rose 3 percent and 2.5 percent respectively.
The stocks appeared to take their lead from industry data
showing the housing market remained sturdy despite a slowdown in
price gains.
AMP Ltd advanced 4 percent after it said it wanted
to strike a second reinsurance deal for its life insurance unit
to reduce its financial exposure to the troubled
business.
Insurer Suncorp Group Ltd closed nearly 1 percent
higher after it said it will consider the sale of its A$2
billion ($1.52 billion) life insurance division.
Among the other big gainers was AGL Energy, which
ended 4.4 percent higher on news it expected electricity prices
to climb further, offsetting pain in its gas
business.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.8
percent or 55.36 points to finish the session at 7,121.63,
helped by expectations central bank policy will remain
stimulatory for a few more years to come.
The country's central bank held the official cash rate
steady at 1.75 percent, and flagged it could remain there for
two years or more.
Casino operator SkyCity Entertainment jumped as
much as 7 percent, recording its biggest intraday percentage
gain in more than a year, on strong growth in Auckland business
during the second quarter.
($1 = 1.3116 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)