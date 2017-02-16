FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Australia shares end higher on financials; NZ falls most in 3 months
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 16, 2017 / 6:27 AM / 6 months ago

Australia shares end higher on financials; NZ falls most in 3 months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to close)

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed at a near two-year high on Thursday, as the drag in the telecom sector was offset by gains in financial and material stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.1 percent higher, or 7.23 points, at 5,816.3, its highest close since May 5, 2015. In the previous session, the benchmark finished up 0.9 percent.

The financials index rose to its highest in over a month.

Stocks tracked Wall Street as the U.S. market indexes pushed further into record-high territory on Wednesday, helped by upbeat retail sales data for January and ongoing optimism that President Donald Trump will cut corporate taxes.

Three of the "Big 4" banks climbed to a five-week high, while ANZ edged up 0.77 percent, its highest since Jan. 17.

S&P/ASX 200 materials index soared to more-than-two-year high, as heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto gained more than 1 percent each.

Healthcare stocks lent further support to gains.

CSL Ltd added 3.5 percent, extending gains after it reported strong half-year earnings on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the telecom index dived 6.4 percent to its biggest closing low since Nov. 16, 2016, after Telstra Corp, Australia's largest telecom company, recorded a plunge in half-year profit.

Shares in Telstra hit their lowest in three months.

Vocus Group lost 4.7 percent and Australian shares in Spark New Zealand slid to their lowest in more than three weeks.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended down 1.1 percent, or 80.05 points, at 7,099.98, posting its sharpest single-day drop since Nov. 9, 2016.

The index posted its biggest percentage drop since November as consumer confidence in New Zealand slipped in February.

Telecoms, utilities and material stocks dragged the index down, with Spark New Zealand shedding 4 percent while Fletcher Building dropped 2.7 percent.

Power generation company Meridian Energy hit a two-week low of 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Christina Martin; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.