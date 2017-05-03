(Updates to close)
May 3 Australian shares ended lower on Wednesday
as financial and basic material stocks extended losses, brought
down by softer metals prices and as caution about bank earnings
and monetary policy weighed on sentiment.
Investors will also be looking out for the outcome of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day at which
it is expected to stand pat on interest rates.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was 0.98 percent lower, or
58.065 points, at 5,892.3.
Losses were led by financial stocks as the "Big Four" banks
lost between 1.7 percent and 2.8 percent after ANZ's half-year
results miss in the previous session kept investors cautious
ahead of National Australia Bank's half-year results
due on Thursday.
The Reserve Bank of Australia held rates steady on Tuesday
as it sought to balance the risk of rising household debt
against subdued inflation and wages growth.
"As far as inflation's concerned, it's back in the band, so
there are very little chances of a rate cut coming. It's more
likely that next year there is going to be a rate rise," said
Mathan Somasundaram, market portfolio strategist at Blue Ocean
Equities.
In the context of such an outlook, Somasundaram says banks
may find it hard to grow as households may exercise some
frugality.
Basic material stocks also lost on weaker copper and iron
ore prices and on disappointing factory output data from the
United States and China.
BHP Billiton fell percent to its lowest in nearly
six months, down 2.3 percent while Rio Tinto and Fortescue
Metals shed nearly 1 percent.
Telecom stock Vocus Group was the worst-performing
index constituent, ending 27.2 percent lower after slashing its
forecast for the 2017 financial year.
Consumer company Woolworths fell 2.7 percent,
having had risen up to 2.5 percent in the previous session after
recording strong quarterly sales figures but warned of a loss
for its department store chain, Big W, in the second half.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.22
percent lower, or 16.65 points, to finish the session at
7,405.84, snapping straight days of gains.
A 3.5 percent loss in the New Zealand shares of ANZ Bank
weighed on the rest of the sector, while Sky Network
was the biggest loser on the benchmark, down 3.7
percent.
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Rushil Dutta; Editing by Sam Holmes)