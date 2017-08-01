Australian shares lifted by banks and resource stocks, NZ ticks up

(Updates to close)

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended in positive territory on Tuesday, supported by upbeat bank stocks and resource counters climbing as commodity prices rallied.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 51.81 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,772.4 at the close of trade. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Monday.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia rose about 1 percent while Westpac Banking Corp added around 0.8 percent.

An index of energy stocks settled a little over 2 percent higher after touching its highest in almost seven weeks at one point.

Global miner BHP Billiton headed the robust materials sector, ending 1.2 percent higher. BHP denied a newspaper report that it had agreed to sell its stake in the Samarco iron ore mine to its partner Vale.

Iron ore prices extended gains to a third day on strong restocking demand.

Australian manufacturing activity continued to expand in July, a survey showed on Tuesday, while the central bank kept its interest rates steady after a policy meeting.

Bucking the trend, Navitas Australia's biggest listed private educator, ended 10.1 percent lower after annual profits missed forecasts.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 35.45 points, or 0.5 percent, to finish the session at 7,729.44.

The telecom sector led the gains, with Spark New Zealand the biggest gainer, closing 2.9 percent higher. (Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Eric Meijer)