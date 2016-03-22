FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares end flat; NZ hits another record
March 22, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Australia shares end flat; NZ hits another record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

MELBOURNE, March 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares finished flat on Tuesday with Wall Street offering no lead and bulls chastened by the repeated failure to break major chart resistance in the past week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished at 5,166 points at the close of trade. It fell 0.3 percent on Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index hit a record high and closed up 0.3 percent or 22.3 points to finish the session at 6,664.25.

The index hit a record high of 6,664.26 as yield-hungry investors continued to shift funds out of bank deposits amid New Zealand’s record low interest rates. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

