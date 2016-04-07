FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares close higher, NZ shares fall shy of record
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 7, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

Australia shares close higher, NZ shares fall shy of record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

MELBOURNE, April 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.37 percent on Thursday, as a cautious tone by the Federal Reserve and rising oil prices underpinned risk assets.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed to 4,964.10 at the close of trade. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Wednesday as it bounced from one month lows.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose by 0.3 percent or 21 points to finish the session at 6755.23, flirting with but falling shy of a record high reached on Tuesday. (Melanie Burton; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.