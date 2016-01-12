Australia shares fall for 8th session as China jitters persist

(Updates to close)

MELBOURNE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares eased for an eighth consecutive session on Tuesday on fears that China’s wobbly economy could derail fragile global growth.

The S&P/ASX 200 index edged down by 0.1 percent to 4925.1 points at the close of trade.

As selling pressure faded the index held above Monday’s 4,880.1 level, which was the weakest since July 2013, suggesting prices may be finding a floor.

China’s markets rose on Tuesday as financial stocks bounced and the offshore yuan strengthened on suspected state bank intervention.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up 0.2 percent or 9.5 points to finish the session at 6,112.350. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)