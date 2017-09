(Updates to close)

MELBOURNE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended up 0.5 percent on Thursday as investors piled into battered stocks following recent steep falls, though sentiment remained shaky with many regional markets turning lower.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose by 22.47 points to 4864 points at the close of trade.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.54 percent or 32.8 points to finish the session at 6,080.9. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)