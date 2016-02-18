FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares close at two-week top; NZ shares hold ground
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 18, 2016 / 6:32 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares close at two-week top; NZ shares hold ground

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

MELBOURNE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 2.25 percent on Thursday, marking their highest close since Feb. 2, buoyed by a pick up in energy and resource stocks following a bounce in oil and a revival in commodities companies.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up by 109.9 points at the close of trade at 4,992, near the intraday high of 4,992.60.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 0.4 percent or 25.52 points to finish the session at 6,111.09, close to one-week high struck the session before. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.