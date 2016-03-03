FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares hit near two-month high, NZ shares strike record
March 3, 2016 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares hit near two-month high, NZ shares strike record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

MELBOURNE, March 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares finished up by 1.19 percent on Thursday, having struck the highest since early this year as rising commodities prices boosted resources stocks, and helped fan risk appetite that also sent New Zealand shares to a record.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended at the session’s peak of 5081.1 points, which was the loftiest since Jan. 7; the benchmark climbed more than 1 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index hit a record at 6383.63 points, before closing up 1.1 percent or 67.79 points at 6380.86. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
