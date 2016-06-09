FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares end down, banks weigh; NZ at 2-week lows
June 9, 2016 / 7:21 AM / a year ago

Australia shares end down, banks weigh; NZ at 2-week lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

MELBOURNE, June 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped 0.15 percent on Thursday, dragged down by banks and losses at packaging company Amcor Ltd which flagged that it may close some plants.

The S&P/ASX 200 index edged down 8.1 points to 5361.9 points at the close of trade, with losses across most Asian equities adding to the downbeat mood. The benchmark closed barely changed on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index hit the lowest in two weeks at 6967.97, before ending down by 0.3 percent or 21 points at 6970.55.

The New Zealand dollar soared to a one-year high after the nation's central bank kept interest rates steady as expected, even as some in the market had wagered on a cut. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

