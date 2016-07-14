Australia shares score 6th day of gains on banks, NZ near record high

(Updates to close)

MELBOURNE, July 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose for a sixth straight session on Thursday, as expectations of further easings by global central banks underpinned the financial sector.

The S&P/ASX 200 index topped out at 5,416 points intraday, the highest since May 27, before closing at 5,411.60, a gain of 0.4 percent. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up 0.2 percent or 16 points to finish the session at 7,080.33, within a whisker of Wednesday’s record high of 7090.30. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)