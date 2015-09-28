FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia stocks end higher as bank shares rebound
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 28, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Australia stocks end higher as bank shares rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Monday as investors picked up beaten-down bank stocks, helping this market stand out in a sea of red across much of Asia.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.4 percent, or 71.4 points, higher at 5,113.5. An encouraging outcome following last week’s 2.5 percent drop. All Big Four banks chalked up solid gains, led by a 1.8 percent rise in Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.2 percent, or 11.8 points to 5,699.1. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.