Australia shares set for positive start after hitting 2-year low
September 29, 2015 / 11:33 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set for positive start after hitting 2-year low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised for
a positive start after hitting a two-year low in the previous
session but trading is likely to be volatile on persistent
worries about global growth and the health of the Chinese
economy.
    Share price index futures rose 0.9 percent
overnight, sitting at an 8.6-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark tumbled 3.8 percent on
Tuesday, posting its biggest percentage drop for a day since
Aug. 24.
    Australia building permits and private sector credit data
are due at 11.30 am AEST. 
    Shares in New Hope Corp will be watched after it
agreed to buy a 40 percent stake in the Bengalla coal mine from
a subsidiary of Rio Tinto for $606 million. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent to 5,599.95 points in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
