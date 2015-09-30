FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares end worst quarter since 2011 despite bounce
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 30, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares end worst quarter since 2011 despite bounce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares posted their biggest quarterly loss in four years on Wednesday as a recovery bounce from the previous session’s heavy selling failed to make up for months of volatility.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 2.1 percent to close at 5,021.6, its biggest one-day gain since Aug. 25 but insufficient to make up for the previous day’s fall of nearly 4 percent.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, the benchmark was down 8.0 percent, its biggest three-month drop since the September quarter of 2011.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index closed down 19.1 points or 0.3 percent at 5,593.4. For the quarter, the index fell 2.3 percent, its biggest three-month decline since the June 2012 quarter. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.