FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen higher on commodity bounce
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 30, 2015 / 8:46 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen higher on commodity bounce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Wellington, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised
for a positive start on Thursday,
tracking a rise on Wall Street, with the heavyweight natural
resources sector likely to underpin gains on stronger commodity
prices.
    Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to open
around 1.4 percent higher after a gain in its U.S. ADRs.
    The share price index futures rose 0.1 percent
overnight, a 9.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close on Wednesday.
    The benchmark rose 2.1 percent in the last session, but
posted the biggest quarterly loss in four years.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index is seen
starting cautiously, having dipped 0.3 percent on Wednesday. It
also fell 2.3 percent in the quarter, a magnitude not seen since
2012.
    Pricing action may see exaggerated moves with China's
financial markets closed for a public holiday.
    
 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.