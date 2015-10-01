FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen lower; domestic retail data may provide direction
October 1, 2015

Australia shares seen lower; domestic retail data may provide direction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to
open lower on Friday with investors likely to take profits after
two straight days of gains and an uninspiring session on Wall
Street ahead of the U.S. payrolls report.
    Investors will be looking to Australia's August retail sales
data due out later today for direction.
    Energy stocks may come under pressure after oil prices fell
as much as 1 percent.
    Local share price index futures fell 18.0 points to
5,062.0, a 50.14-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close.  The benchmark rose 90.5 points to 5,112.1
in the previous session.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained 8.5
points in early trade to 5,593.94.
     For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

