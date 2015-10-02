Australia shares lose steam but end week on positive note

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares took a breather on Friday after two days of strong gains with broad-based losses across all sectors as investors took profit ahead of key U.S. jobs data.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.18 percent, or 60.14 points, to 5,052 at the close of trade. The benchmark rose 1.8 percent on Thursday and 0.2 percent for the week, after dropping 2.48 percent the previous week.

The index fell for two straight months to September forcing most market strategists to slash their year-end expectations, but a new Reuters poll shows the index is still seen ending 2015 roughly 3 percent above Friday’s close.

Economists expect U.S. nonfarm payrolls, due later in the global day, to show that employers added 203,000 jobs in September, according to a Reuters poll.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.15 percent or 8.08 points to finish the session at 5,593.51. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)