FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares lose steam but end week on positive note
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 2, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares lose steam but end week on positive note

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares took a breather on Friday after two days of strong gains with broad-based losses across all sectors as investors took profit ahead of key U.S. jobs data.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.18 percent, or 60.14 points, to 5,052 at the close of trade. The benchmark rose 1.8 percent on Thursday and 0.2 percent for the week, after dropping 2.48 percent the previous week.

The index fell for two straight months to September forcing most market strategists to slash their year-end expectations, but a new Reuters poll shows the index is still seen ending 2015 roughly 3 percent above Friday’s close.

Economists expect U.S. nonfarm payrolls, due later in the global day, to show that employers added 203,000 jobs in September, according to a Reuters poll.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.15 percent or 8.08 points to finish the session at 5,593.51. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.