Australia shares to climb on resources gains
October 4, 2015 / 9:46 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares to climb on resources gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise
on Monday, underpinned by mining and energy stocks, after gold,
metals and oil prices rose, but activity is likely to be thin
with half the country off for a public holiday.
    Local share price index futures rose 1.3 percent to
5,098.0, a 46-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
 close, pointing to a firm opening. The benchmark fell
1.18 percent on Friday.
    Takeover target Oil Search Ltd may come under
pressure after a newspaper quoted suitor Woodside Petroleum's
chief executive, Peter Coleman, as saying the company did not
want to raise its A$11.6 billion ($8.2 billion) all-share offer.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.5
percent to 5,618.9 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, 

 ($1 = 1.4182 Australian dollars)

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
