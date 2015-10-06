FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares come off 1-month high to close up 0.33 pct
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 6, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares come off 1-month high to close up 0.33 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares finished 0.33 percent higher on Tuesday, led by gains in banks and miners but came off a near 1-month high hit earlier in the day on profit-taking - particularly in telecommunications and industrials stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 16.87 points to 5,167.4 at the close of trade, coming off an intraday peak of 5,220 - a level not seen since Sept 10. The benchmark rose 2 percent on Monday.

Technical analysts expect some selling pressure to emerge around 5,200 points - a key resistance level while 5,000 remained a crucial support.

The index hit a two-year trough late last month on concerns about global growth and on rising uncertainty over China. It has since gained about 5 percent.

For the year, the benchmark is still down about 4 percent and a new Reuters Poll found the index is expected to end 2015 at 5,200 - marking its first annual loss since 2011.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.67 percent or 37.57 points to finish the session at 5,668.11. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.