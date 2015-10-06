Australia shares set for subdued start after Wall St fizzles

SYDNEY, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Australian stocks could come under a bit of pressure on Wednesday after Wall Street ended its five-session winning streak abruptly, but gains in oil prices should offer energy shares some support. Suggesting a flat start for the market, stock index futures edged up 0.1 percent, or 6.0 points, to 5,175.0, a modest premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark index was already showing some signs of fatigue on Tuesday, when it came off a near one-month peak to close a mere 0.3 percent higher at 5,167.4. It has gained more than 5 percent in a week. New Zealand stocks got off to a sluggish start with the benchmark NZX 50 index up 0.02 percent, or 1.4 points, at 5,669.6. (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)