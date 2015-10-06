FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set for subdued start after Wall St fizzles
October 6, 2015 / 9:21 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set for subdued start after Wall St fizzles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Australian stocks could come under
a bit of pressure on Wednesday after Wall Street ended its
five-session winning streak abruptly, but gains in oil prices
should offer energy shares some support.
    Suggesting a flat start for the market, stock index futures
 edged up 0.1 percent, or 6.0 points, to 5,175.0, a
modest premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index.
   The benchmark index was already showing some signs of fatigue
on Tuesday, when it came off a near one-month peak to close a
mere 0.3 percent higher at 5,167.4. It has gained more than 5
percent in a week.
    New Zealand stocks got off to a sluggish start with the
benchmark NZX 50 index up 0.02 percent, or 1.4 points,
at 5,669.6. 

    
 (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)

