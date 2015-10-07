FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares end higher after initial struggle; NZ slips
October 7, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares end higher after initial struggle; NZ slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Oct 7(Reuters) - Australian shares ended 0.6 percent higher on Wednesday, making a third straight day of gains as resources and energy-related shares took heart from a sharp rebound in oil prices overnight.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.6 percent in late morning deals but recovered to finish 30.5 points higher at day’s peak of 5,197.9. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Tuesday.

Energy stocks were top winners on the index with LNG , Santos and Origin surging by between 10 percent and 21.6 percent.

Major banks rebounded in late trade, with ANZ Banking and NAB both up 0.9 percent.

The benchmark is now up 2.9 percent for the week, on track for its best weekly performance since July 17.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent, or 18.08 points, to finish the session at 5,650.03. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
