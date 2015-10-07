FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen with firm start, NZ stocks up
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 7, 2015 / 9:12 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen with firm start, NZ stocks up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are set to
have a positive start on Thursday tracking a rise on Wall Street
with the heavyweight resource sector likely to underpin gains on
signs of stabilisation in prices of copper and iron ore. 
    Stock index futures edged up 0.6 percent to
5,222.0, a 24.1-point premium to the close of the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index on Wednesday. The index ended 0.6
percent in the last session, not far from a one-month peak
touched earlier in the week.
    BHP Billiton is expected to open around 1.9 percent
higher after a gain in its U.S. ADRs. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4
percent in early trade, having gained 1.4 percent so far this
week.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.