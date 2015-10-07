Australia shares seen with firm start, NZ stocks up

WELLINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are set to have a positive start on Thursday tracking a rise on Wall Street with the heavyweight resource sector likely to underpin gains on signs of stabilisation in prices of copper and iron ore. Stock index futures edged up 0.6 percent to 5,222.0, a 24.1-point premium to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Wednesday. The index ended 0.6 percent in the last session, not far from a one-month peak touched earlier in the week. BHP Billiton is expected to open around 1.9 percent higher after a gain in its U.S. ADRs. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent in early trade, having gained 1.4 percent so far this week. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort)