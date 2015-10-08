FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares set to book fresh gains on dovish Fed minutes
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 8, 2015 / 10:04 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set to book fresh gains on dovish Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
higher on Friday tracking a positive lead from Wall Street on
dovish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes from its
September meeting.
    Energy stocks are likely to underpin gains boosted by rising
world oil prices.  
    BHP Billiton is poised to open about 3.0 percent
higher after a 4.6 percent gain in its U.S. ADRs 
    The local share price index futures rose 1.2
percent or 62.0 points to 5,256.0, a 45.6-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. 
    The benchmark rose 0.2 percent to 5,210.4 on Thursday, its
highest close since Sept. 9 and its fourth consecutive day of
gains.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained 0.5
percent or 28.9 points to 5,654.7 in early trade.

    
 (Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.