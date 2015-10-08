Australia shares set to book fresh gains on dovish Fed minutes

SYDNEY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Friday tracking a positive lead from Wall Street on dovish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes from its September meeting. Energy stocks are likely to underpin gains boosted by rising world oil prices. BHP Billiton is poised to open about 3.0 percent higher after a 4.6 percent gain in its U.S. ADRs The local share price index futures rose 1.2 percent or 62.0 points to 5,256.0, a 45.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent to 5,210.4 on Thursday, its highest close since Sept. 9 and its fourth consecutive day of gains. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained 0.5 percent or 28.9 points to 5,654.7 in early trade. (Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by G Crosse)