Australia shares firm to month high as investors pick bargains

SYDNEY, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed at a one-month high on Thursday as investors took heart from gains on Wall Street and sought bargains in mining and energy stocks following months of heavy selling.

A 3-percent gain on China’s mainland stock markets as they resumed trading after a week-long break also helped boost Australian shares.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2 percent or 12.5 points to 5,210.4, its highest close since Sept. 9 and its fourth consecutive day of gains. The benchmark is still down almost 4 percent so far this year.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent or 24.3 points to finish the session at 5,625.8. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Himani Sarkar)