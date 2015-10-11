FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen with firm start, NZ stocks edge up
October 11, 2015 / 9:16 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen with firm start, NZ stocks edge up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to
open higher on Monday tracking a positive lead from Wall Street
with miners likely to underpin
gains following a commodity rally. 
    The local share price index futures eased 0.3
percent, a 30.7-point discount to the underlying S&PASX200
index. The benchmark shot up to a six-week peak on Friday in its
strongest weekly performance in four years.
    BHP Billiton is expected to open around 0.8 percent
higher after a gain in its U.S. ADRs. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.2
percent higher in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double-click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double-click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
