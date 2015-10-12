Australia shares fall 0.9 pct on profit taking

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.9 percent on Monday, largely due to profit taking after a powerful 5-day rally which pushed the index to a six-week high.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 46.79 points to 5,232.9 at the close of trade.

The benchmark rose 1.3 percent on Friday and ended the week 4.5 percent higher, its best weekly performance in 4 years.

Banks and energy stocks were the hardest hit on Monday but analysts expected the sell-off to be limited, with the index seen trading around 4,900-5,300 in the near term.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.9 percent or 51.04 points to 5,689.83. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kim Coghill)