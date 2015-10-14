Australia shares edge lower, NZ stocks near 2-mth peaks

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares trimmed earlier losses to close a touch lower on Wednesday, while New Zealand stocks ended the session near two-month highs.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 5.5 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,554 at the close of trade, to show its third consecutive session of losses.

Energy and mining sectors remained under the cosh, but financial stocks managed to pare losses.

The New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent or 24.31 points to finish the session at 5,727.13. During the session, it reached a two-month high of 5,728.50. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)