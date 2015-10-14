FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares edge lower, NZ stocks near 2-mth peaks
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 14, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares edge lower, NZ stocks near 2-mth peaks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares trimmed earlier losses to close a touch lower on Wednesday, while New Zealand stocks ended the session near two-month highs.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 5.5 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,554 at the close of trade, to show its third consecutive session of losses.

Energy and mining sectors remained under the cosh, but financial stocks managed to pare losses.

The New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent or 24.31 points to finish the session at 5,727.13. During the session, it reached a two-month high of 5,728.50. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.