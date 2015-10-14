Australia shares seen entering 4th day of declines on weak offshore lead

SYDNEY, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares may fall for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday as weak performances in overseas equity markets, falling commodities prices and concerns about growth in the U.S. and Chinese economies give investors pause. Overnight, Wall Street stocks declined, with the Dow pulled sharply lower on an earnings warning from Wal-Mart Stores Inc that cut its share price 10 percent. Brent crude meanwhile fell 9 cents to settle at $49.15 a barrel, having more than halved since mid-2014, likely to put downward pressure on energy stocks. The local share price index futures were one point lower at 5,173.0 before the start of trading, a 24.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark shed 5.6 points to 5,197.3 on Wednesday, down 4 percent in 2015 so far. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 6.6 points or 0.1 percent to 5,720.6 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)