Australia shares seen entering 4th day of declines on weak offshore lead
October 14, 2015 / 9:47 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen entering 4th day of declines on weak offshore lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares may fall for a
fourth consecutive session on Thursday as weak performances in
overseas equity markets, falling commodities prices and concerns
about growth in the U.S. and Chinese economies give investors
pause.
    Overnight, Wall Street stocks declined, with the Dow pulled
sharply lower on an earnings warning from Wal-Mart Stores Inc
 that cut its share price 10 percent.
    Brent crude meanwhile fell 9 cents to settle at
$49.15 a barrel, having more than halved since mid-2014, likely
to put downward pressure on energy stocks.
    The local share price index futures were one point
lower at 5,173.0 before the start of trading, a 24.3-point
discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The
benchmark shed 5.6 points to 5,197.3 on Wednesday, down 4
percent in 2015 so far.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 6.6
points or 0.1 percent to 5,720.6 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

