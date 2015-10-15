FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares recover, NZ stocks jump to 2-mth highs
October 15, 2015

Australia shares recover, NZ stocks jump to 2-mth highs

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares bounced on Thursday following three sessions of declines, though gains were capped by expectations some major banks may seek to raise their capital further.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6 percent to 5,230 at the close of trade, pulling away from a one-week trough of 5,164.2 plumbed on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rallied 0.8 percent or 48.58 points to finish the session at 5,775.7, its highest in two months. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

