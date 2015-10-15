FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian shares set to open higher on Wall Street gain
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 15, 2015 / 9:51 PM / 2 years ago

Australian shares set to open higher on Wall Street gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to
open higher taking a positive lead from Wall Street though gains
could be capped due to falling iron ore prices.
    BHP Billiton is expected to open lower after its
ADR fell 0.4 percent.
    Global miner Rio Tinto is set to release 3rd
quarter production report later today.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.40
points to 5,247, a 17.0-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.6 percent higher
at 5,230.0 in the previous session.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained 0.4
percent, or 25.2 points, to 5,800.8 in early trade.
    U.S. industrial production, consumer sentiment and capital
flows data will be released later today.

    
 (Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.