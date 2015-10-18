FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2015 / 9:16 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen with firm start, NZ stocks at 2-month highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
higher on Monday, tracking a lead from Wall Street, but gains
may be tempered by resources stocks hurt by weaker commodity
prices.
    Prices of iron ore, Australia's top export earner, have come
under renewed pressure .IO62-CNI=SI to be down 26 percent for
the year.  
    The local share price index futures rose 0.4
percent to 5,274, a 5.8-point premium to the underlying S&P
ASX200 index on Friday. The benchmark shot up to a
seven-week peak in the last session.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index held around
two-month peaks in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double-click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double-click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
