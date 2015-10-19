FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares face weaker opening on China demand fears
October 19, 2015 / 10:11 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares face weaker opening on China demand fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to
slip on Tuesday, with worries about slowing growth in China,
Australia's biggest trade partner, weighing on mining and energy
stocks.
    Local share price index futures ended flat at
5,237.0, but that was a 32.7-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index, pointing to a weaker opening. The
benchmark ended barely changed on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent to 5,848.87 in early trade.
    Top Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining 
maintained its production guidance for the year to June 2016 to
mine between 2.4 million and 2.6 million ounces of gold, despite
outages in the first quarter after two workers died on the job.
 

    
 (Reporting by Sonali Paul, editing by G Crosse)

