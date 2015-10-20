FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen subdued as Wall Street falters
#Financials
October 20, 2015 / 10:16 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen subdued as Wall Street falters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a
lacklustre start on Wednesday with a negative finish on Wall
Street and a mixed performance in commodity prices likely to
weigh on investors already fretting about slower Chinese growth.
    Stock index futures eased 0.3 percent to 5,199.0, a
36.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index.
The benchmark ended 0.7 percent lower on Tuesday.
    Ahead of the opening bell, BHP Billiton announced
its operational review for the third quarter, maintaining
production guidance across all its businesses. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.2
percent, or 10.6 points, to 5,906.1 in early trade, reaching
fresh two-month highs.
    
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
