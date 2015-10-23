Australia shares jump to 2-mth high after ECB sparks global rally

* Biggest pct gain since Oct 5

By Swati Pandey and Ian Chua

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares surged 1.6 percent to a 2-month high on Friday, taking their cue from a global rally after the European Central Bank signaled it might offer more stimulus to stoke the euro zone economy and spark inflation.

The ECB, as widely expected, took no new steps on Thursday, but signaled it could extend its 1 trillion euro bond-buying quantitative easing program if necessary to combat weak inflation.

The S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 86.56 points to 5,350.40 by 1229 GMT, its biggest daily percentage gain since Oct.5. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Thursday.

Trading has been subdued for much of this week as investors were wary ahead of key events, including the now-concluded ECB meeting, and next week’s policy reviews of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan.

A sluggish start to U.S. corporate earnings season had also dulled investor appetite, but thanks to Friday’s stellar performance the index is on track to end the week up 1.6 percent.

For the month so far, it is up nearly 7 percent, on track for its best performance since Oct 2011.

Major banks led the gains, with National Australia Bank rising 2.1 percent after it raised mortgage rates. Commonwealth Bank of Australia and ANZ Banking were up 1.4 percent each.

Miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto rose 2.3 percent and 1.8 percent respectively while Fortescue jumped 2.4 percent.

Wesfarmers climbed 2.4 percent after first quarter data showed that Coles supermarkets gained more sales and market share amid an intensifying price war with Woolworths and German discount grocer Aldi Inc

New Zealand stocks hit an all-time high as a surge in global markets overnight re-energised a flagging rally. The NZX 50 index, which closed nearly flat on Thursday, climbed 0.62 percent, or 36.92 points, to 5,960.52.

The benchmark rose as far as 5,966.82, surpassing the previous peak of 5,963.05 set in August. It was up 2.4 percent so far this week, adding to last week’s 3.2 percent gain. The index is on track to close higher for an 11th session.

Buyers have returned in a big way after the market suffered its biggest quarterly fall since 2012 in the third quarter.

Leading the market, glass product maker Metro Performance Glass put on 2.6 percent, Westpac Banking Corp was up 2.0 percent and online advertiser Trade Me Group added 1.9 percent.

Only five stocks in the index were in the red and even then, their losses were modest. Online accounting service provider Xero, the worst performer on the day, was down a mere 1.4 percent. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)