FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares jump 1.7 pct to 2-month high on ECB-led rally
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 23, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares jump 1.7 pct to 2-month high on ECB-led rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 1.7 percent on Friday to a two-month high, buoyed by expectations that easy monetary policy will continue in Europe.

The S&P/ASX 200 index posted its biggest daily percentage gain since Oct.5, and closed up 87.76 points at 5,351.6. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Thursday.

Trading has been subdued for much of this week as investors were wary ahead of Thursday’s ECB meeting and next week’s policy reviews of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan.

A sluggish start to U.S. corporate earnings season had also dulled investor appetite, but thanks to Friday’s stellar performance the index ended the week up 1.7 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.8 percent or 47.07 points to 5,970.67. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.