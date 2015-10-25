FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares poised to open higher after China cut
#Financials
October 25, 2015

Australia shares poised to open higher after China cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to
rise on Monday, taking a lead from Wall Street after China cut
interest rates and investors betting on further easing from the
European Central Bank.
    Local share price index futures rose 1 percent to
5,378.0, a 26.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index .AXJO close on Friday. The benchmark climbed to a
two-month high and closed 1.7 percent higher in the last
session.
    Ten Network Holdings TEN.AX will release its full-year
results on Monday.
    New Zealand financial markets are closed for a
public holiday on Monday. 
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort)

