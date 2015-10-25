Australia shares poised to open higher after China cut

SYDNEY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise on Monday, taking a lead from Wall Street after China cut interest rates and investors betting on further easing from the European Central Bank. Local share price index futures rose 1 percent to 5,378.0, a 26.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO close on Friday. The benchmark climbed to a two-month high and closed 1.7 percent higher in the last session. Ten Network Holdings TEN.AX will release its full-year results on Monday. New Zealand financial markets are closed for a public holiday on Monday. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort)