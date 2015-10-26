FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares end flat as global unease cuts China rate rally short
October 26, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares end flat as global unease cuts China rate rally short

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended little changed on Monday as concerns about the global economy undercut early buying momentum spurred by key trading partner China’s latest cut in interest rates.

After rising as much as 0.6 percent in morning trading, the S&P/ASX 200 index backtracked to finish the session down 3.6 points or 0.1 percent at 5,348.0.

The benchmark is down 1.2 percent for the year so far and down 11 percent from the 2015 peak it reached in March.

New Zealand’s share market was closed for a public holiday.

Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Kim Coghill

