October 26, 2015 / 10:16 PM / 2 years ago

Resources headwinds to weigh on Australian shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares face a slightly
weaker opening on Tuesday, with mining and energy stocks likely
to fall under pressure from lower iron ore and oil prices on
worries about waning demand in China and Europe.
    Local share price index futures inched up 0.1
percent to 5,335.0, but that was a 13-point discount to the 
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
slipped 0.1 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent to 5,990.4 in early trade.
    Iron ore minnow BC Iron said on Tuesday it would
trim its rail costs through an agreement that allows it to pay
less to use Fortescue Metal Group's rail line when iron
ore prices fall below $56 a tonne. Iron ore last traded at
$50.80.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Chris Reese)

