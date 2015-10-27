FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares seen starting weaker, NZ stocks near record highs
October 27, 2015 / 9:56 PM / 2 years ago

Australian shares seen starting weaker, NZ stocks near record highs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are set for a
soft start on Wednesday following a negative lead from Wall
Street, with lower oil and iron ore prices likely to keep
natural resources and energy sectors under pressure.
    Shares in National Australia Bank will be closely
watched after the bank said cash earnings rose 15.5 percent to
A$5.8 billion. 
    Also on the radar is inflation data due out at 11.30 a.m.,
(0030 GMT). Price pressures are expected to have been
benign, giving the central bank room to cut interest rates
further if needed.
    The local stock index futures dipped 0.4 percent to
5,325.0, a 21.2-point discount to the close of the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index on Tuesday. 
    The benchmark index closed a tad softer in the last session.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was steady in
early trade, having set a record high of 6,014.48 on Tuesday.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
