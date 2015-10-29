FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares face fifth straight day in the red
October 29, 2015 / 10:11 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares face fifth straight day in the red

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to fall
again on Friday to post a week of losses, as worries about U.S.
and Chinese growth weigh on the resources sector, though a
weaker Aussie dollar is helping offset the pain for exporters.
    Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to
5,226.0 to sit at a 40.9-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.2 percent
on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3
percent to 5,984.0 in early trade.
    Rail and ports group Asciano Ltd will be in the
frame after rival logistics firm Qube Holdings snared a
near 20 percent stake seeking to block a $6.5 billion bid from
Canada's Brookfield Asset Management. 
    Macquarie Group, Australia's top investment bank, posted a
record first half net profit, up 58 percent in line with its
guidance earlier this month. 
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
