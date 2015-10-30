FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares fall for a 5th day, end 4 pct higher in October
#Financials
October 30, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares fall for a 5th day, end 4 pct higher in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended 0.5 percent lower on Friday for a fifth day of decline, as miners fell on concerns about demand from China and United States as growth slows while lower-than-expected bank profits hurt sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 27.46 points to 5,239.40 at the close of trade.

The index ended the week down around 2 percent, its biggest drop since the week of Sept. 21-25. But it had a monthly gain of 4.33 percent, the most since July.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.28 percent or 16.60 points to finish the session at 5,986.37. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
