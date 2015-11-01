FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
November 1, 2015 / 10:01 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares face more weakness amid rate uncertainty

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to drift
down on Monday for a sixth straight day, with investors waiting
to see whether the central bank will cut rates on Tuesday.
Takeover and asset sales activity may help limit losses.
    Local share price index futures pointed to a weaker
opening, having slipped 0.5 percent to sit at a 28.4-point
discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The
benchmark fell about 2 percent last week.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gave up just 1
point to 5,985.2 in early trade.
    Westpac Banking Corp wrapped up Australia's bank
reporting season posting a 3 percent rise in annual cash profit
to a record A$7.8 billion as foreshadowed last month.
 
    Takeover targets Asciano Ltd and Santos Ltd
 remain in the spotlight, with investors awaiting the
next move by rival suitors for Asciano's port and rail
businesses and bidders vying for some of Santos' assets.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
