FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen opening higher on Wall Street gains
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 3, 2015 / 10:21 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen opening higher on Wall Street gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
open higher on Wednesday following a positive lead from Wall
Street and with energy stocks set to benefit from a rebound in
oil prices.
    Suggesting a firmer start, share price index futures
 rose 0.4 percent to 5,250.0, a 10.8-point premium to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
rose 1.4 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.2
percent, or 9.9 points, to 6,031.88 in early trade.
    Crude prices settled up about 4 percent on Tuesday as a
rally in U.S. gasoline and diesel amid an outage on a key
pipeline system added support to markets already boosted by an
industry strike in Brazil and force majeure for Libyan crude
loadings. 

    
 (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.