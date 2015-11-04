FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares trim gains, NZ stocks scale fresh peak
November 4, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares trim gains, NZ stocks scale fresh peak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares pared early gains on Wednesday after banks took a breather, but natural resources held their ground.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended flat at 5,242.3 points, not far from a recent one-month low of 5,162.7.

In contrast, New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index set a fresh record peak as soft jobs data and falling global dairy prices reinforced speculation for a December interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

The index ended the session 0.8 percent higher or 49.24 points at 6,071.21. (Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
