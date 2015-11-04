FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen trading flat as U.S. rate hike hovers
November 4, 2015 / 10:11 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen trading flat as U.S. rate hike hovers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to
trade flat on Thursday as new suggestions of a December U.S.
interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve keep the brakes on
bargain hunting.
    Overnight declines in the oil price and on Wall
Street will likely add to the downward pressure. 
 
    The local share price index futures were up 5.0
points at 5,222.0, a 21.3-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close, before the start of trading.
The benchmark rose 3.1 points to 5,242.3 a day earlier.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was down 4.5
points or 0.1 percent at 6,066.7 in early trade.
    
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double-click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double-click on 

 (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by James Dalgleish)

