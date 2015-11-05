FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares hit by weakness in bank stocks, NZ at record high
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 5, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares hit by weakness in bank stocks, NZ at record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed lower on Thursday with bank stocks providing the biggest drag.

National Australia Bank, which traded ex-dividend, ended 4.5 percent lower, while the other major banks were down between 0.5 percent and 1.0 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.9 percent, or 49.29 points, to 5,193.00.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index ended up 0.04 percent, or 2.42 points, at 6,073.63 - a record closing high. Earlier, it scaled an intra-day all-time peak of 6,077.89. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.