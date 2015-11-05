FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares to fall for a second day on Wall Street, commodities
#Financials
November 5, 2015 / 10:01 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares to fall for a second day on Wall Street, commodities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares will continue their
losing streak on Friday to end the week in red, tracking Wall
Street which faltered on disappointing earnings while tumbling
commodities prices, including iron ore, will add further
pressure.
    Local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent
overnight, an 18-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index, which slipped 0.9 percent on Thursday to 5,193. 
    Iron ore miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto 
will be watched after the commodity languished at 4-month lows.
 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index peeled back
from an all-time high to trade 0.2 percent lower on Friday. 
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey in Wellington; Editing by Toby
Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
