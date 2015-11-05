Australia shares to fall for a second day on Wall Street, commodities

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares will continue their losing streak on Friday to end the week in red, tracking Wall Street which faltered on disappointing earnings while tumbling commodities prices, including iron ore, will add further pressure. Local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent overnight, an 18-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index, which slipped 0.9 percent on Thursday to 5,193. Iron ore miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto will be watched after the commodity languished at 4-month lows. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index peeled back from an all-time high to trade 0.2 percent lower on Friday. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey in Wellington; Editing by Toby Chopra)